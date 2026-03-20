KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has denied issuing an invitation letter for a Hari Raya Aidilfitri event that also asked for donations from the public.

Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa in a statement today said that his department detected the distribution of the fake letter via WhatsApp application at 5.50 pm yesterday.

According to him, the letter used an official letterhead purporting to be from the Traffic and Transport Branch of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters (IPK) and was signed by an individual using the name ‘Supt Jamil bin Abdul’.

“A check found that the name did not exist in the officer records at the Traffic and Transport Branch of the Kuala Lumpur police station or in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“ Kuala Lumpur JSPT stressed that no official letter was issued for the purpose of requesting donations from any party,” he said.

Mohd Zamzuri said the distribution of the letter was believed to be a fraudulent attempt aimed at deceiving the public to obtain donations as well as potentially damaging the image and credibility of the PDRM.

In this regard, a police report has been made to enable further investigation to be carried out under the relevant legal provisions.

“The public is advised to always be vigilant and not be fooled by any dubious donation requests.

“Any confirmation can be made directly with the Kuala Lumpur JSPT at 03-2071 9999, the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-2026 0267/ 0269 or any nearby police station,” he said. — Bernama