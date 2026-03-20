KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Traffic flow on all major highways nationwide remained smooth and under control as of this evening, with the majority of those returning to their hometowns having already reached their destinations ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring indicated steady vehicle movement on northbound, southbound and East Coast-bound routes.

“Slight congestion was only detected in a small section near the Seremban Rest and Service (R&R) area heading towards Bandar Ainsdale; however, this has not impacted the overall traffic flow,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The spokesman added that the remaining motorists on the road were likely those opting for last-minute travel ahead of tomorrow’s Aidilfitri celebrations.

In view of the clear roads, LLM issued a stern warning to motorists against speeding or taking advantage of the light traffic to violate traffic laws, citing an increased risk of road accidents.

Motorists were also advised to ensure they have sufficient rest at designated stopovers if fatigued and to maintain adequate balances in their Touch ‘n Go cards to prevent bottlenecks or delays at toll plazas. — Bernama