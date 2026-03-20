KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his appreciation to students and Malaysians for the creative Hari Raya Aidilfitri greeting cards sent to him in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow.

In a video shared on his official Facebook page today, Anwar said each card received was more than just a greeting, but a sincere expression of remembrance and affection, adding that while small in form, they carried great meaning for him.

“Alhamdulillah, I am truly touched to receive various colourful Hari Raya cards showcasing the creativity of children, some with drawings, some even with lights, truly creative!

“My heartfelt thanks to all, I truly appreciate them. Salam Aidilfitri to everyone,” he said.

In the more than three-minute video, Anwar was also seen reading several cards, including those from Sekolah Kebangsaan Muadzam Jaya in Pahang and Orang Asli pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Talang in Negeri Sembilan, as well as cards sent creatively by using simple paper.

“Thank you. Even sending it like this (just using paper), posting it to me. Thank you to the postal service,” he said.

At the end of the video, the Prime Minister also advised children not to forget the practice of greeting elders, kissing their parents’ hands, and seeking forgiveness and prayers for wellbeing on the morning of Aidilfitri. — Bernama