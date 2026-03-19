KANGAR, March 19 — The Hari Raya Aidilfitri @ Istana Arau celebration at Istana Arau will be held at Dataran Majlis, Istana Arau, from 9.30am to noon on the first day of Syawal after the Aidilfitri prayer.

The Office of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, in a statement today, said attendees are encouraged to wear national attire and dress modestly while on the palace grounds.

“Wearing shorts and immodest clothing is not permitted,” it said.

It said Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, will also perform the Aidilfitri prayer, scheduled to begin at 8 am, at Dataran Istiadat Istana Arau.

Attendees are advised to bring their own prayer mats, arrive in a state of ablution or perform ablution beforehand at the Arau State Mosque, and bring shoe bags for convenience.

In the event of unfavourable weather conditions, the venue for the prayer will be moved to the mosque’s prayer hall.

The office also noted that the road in front of Istana Arau will be temporarily closed, with parking available around the Arau State Mosque and the Civic Hall under the supervision of traffic police. — Bernama