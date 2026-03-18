BUKIT GANTANG, March 18 — About 2,000 chickens, priced at RM7 per kilogram, were snapped up within just half an hour today at the Jualan Termurah Madani programme held at the Bukit Gantang MP Service Centre in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebrations.

Apart from chickens, eager shoppers also seized the chance to buy beef at as low as RM24 per kilogram, along with cooking oil, eggs, flour, sugar and other essential items in preparation for Aidilfitri.

Roszie Nazra Abdul Razak, 47, from Larut Tin, said she would not miss the opportunity to attend such programmes whenever they are held ahead of the festive season.

“The prices of chicken and meat are much cheaper than at the market or elsewhere, allowing me to save on my Aidilfitri expenses.

“I bought various essential items, including chicken and meat, and spent under RM500 for everything,” she told Bernama.

Azhari Abd Aziz, 63, from Kampung Hujung Matang, said he took the opportunity to buy 40 chickens to distribute to the less fortunate in his village.

“It is always good to hold such programmes, as they really help the less fortunate to purchase their Hari Raya necessities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said the bulk-purchase approach was implemented to provide lower prices to the public without the need for government subsidies.

“We buy in bulk to get discounts, then sell to the public at cheaper prices. It’s our way of helping people with the cost of living,” he said. — Bernama