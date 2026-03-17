KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Malaysia has called for the immediate reopening of the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging governments with genuine influence to move beyond statements and apply real pressure to ensure access to the holy site as Muslims prepare to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Israeli occupation forces have kept the mosque’s gates closed, denying the faithful their right to worship at Islam’s third holiest site through the final days of Ramadan and the upcoming Aidilfitri.

“Israel’s actions have no legitimate basis in law, in morality or in any sincere conception of human dignity. The continued closure of Al-Aqsa is indefensible and a clear violation of international law. Its continuation reflects a level of impunity that has only grown with time,” he posted on Facebook today.

Anwar also conveyed Malaysia’s solidarity with Palestinian Muslims observing Aidilfitri under the current conditions.

“To Palestinian Muslims marking Eid under these conditions: your faith, your patience and your perseverance are seen. You do not stand alone. Malaysians will continue to speak where we must and act where we can,” he said. — Bernama