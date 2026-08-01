SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — A total of 37.29 per cent, or 320,627 of the 859,760 registered voters, had cast their ballots in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election as of noon today.

The Election Commission (EC), in a Facebook post, said the Juasseh constituency recorded the highest voter turnout so far at 43.5 per cent, followed by Chennah (43.4 per cent) and Senaling (42.8 per cent).

The Lukut constituency recorded the lowest turnout at about 32.1 per cent.

For comparison, voter turnout at the same time during the 15th Negeri Sembilan state election stood at 35.44 per cent, or 297,024 of the 838,200 registered voters.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama