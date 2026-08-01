DUNGUN, Aug 1 — A private university student was killed when the motorcycle he was riding skidded at Kilometre 354 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), near here, today.

Dungun police chief Supt Nik Ab Halim Nik Mat said 22-year-old Muhammad Bakhtiar Mazlan, from Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, Johor, was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said police received a call from members of the public regarding the incident involving a Honda Vario motorcycle at about 3pm.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was on his way from Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, towards Kuala Lumpur after attending the RXZ Members 8.0 Programme.

“On reaching the scene, the victim lost control of his machine, which then skidded to the left side of the road,” he said when contacted today.

Nik Ab Halim said the body was taken to the Dungun Hospital Forensic Unit, and that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama