IPOH, March 16 — Several former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders are among those seeking to rejoin Umno, Perak Umno chief Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad sai today.

Saarani, who is also menteri besar of Perak, said the party has received several verbal applications from former members through its “Rumah Bangsa” initiative, but they have yet to be formally processed.

“Verbally, I have received several applications, but we have not called anyone to the counter yet to fill in the forms,” he told reporters after the Perak Government’s ‘Meet the Clients Day’ at the Indera Mulia Stadium here.

He specifically confirmed that he had been approached by former leaders from Bersatu.

“I have also received requests for meetings from several former Bersatu leaders. We will see, because politics is very dynamic,” he said, declining to disclose further details at this stage.

Saarani added that these efforts are expected to gain momentum after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“I believe that after Aidilfitri, it will be pursued more seriously,” he said.

When asked if any of those seeking to return were members of parliament or state assemblymen, Saarani said no high-profile names had been confirmed so far.

“Not yet. There are no names yet. Once I receive the names, we will inform you,” he clarified.

This development follows a national push by Umno to welcome back former members.

Last month, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the party had opened its doors unconditionally to sacked or suspended members under the “Rumah Bangsa” initiative.

Earlier this month, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin was also reported to have expressed his intention to rejoin the party through the same programme.