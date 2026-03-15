LABUAN, March 15 — Eight traders affected by a fire that destroyed several vegetable stalls at Pasar Sentral here early Friday received disaster relief assistance from the federal government.

The assistance was presented during a visit by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, who went to the site to meet the affected traders and assess the damage caused by the incident.

The fire, which occurred around midnight on March 13, involved eight vegetable trading tables located at the wet market section of the Pasar Sentral building under the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Labuan.

During the visit, disaster relief assistance amounting to RM10,000 in total, was presented to the affected traders to help ease the burden faced by the victims following the fire.

Hannah said the contribution reflected the government’s concern for the welfare of small traders and hoped the assistance would help them recover from the losses incurred.

“The government and local authorities will continue to support traders who are affected by unforeseen incidents such as this,” she said.

Labuan Corporation (LC), which manages the Pasar Sentral building, will also carry out repair and maintenance works to restore the damaged facilities to ensure the comfort and safety of traders and the public.

Her visit to the market was accompanied by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Lo Su Fui and LC’s officials.

Earlier, LC had also announced a 50 per cent discount on monthly rental for traders operating at the wet and dry markets of UTC Labuan at Pasar Sentral, benefiting 517 traders.

The rental reduction, implemented for a one-year period from Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2026, involves stalls with monthly rental ranging from RM35 to RM3,500 and is aimed at easing the financial burden of traders while stimulating economic activity within the local community. — Bernama