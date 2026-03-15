KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police are hunting for two men armed with machetes who robbed a FamilyMart convenience store in Desa Setapak early Friday morning, escaping with more than RM6,000 in cash and mobile phones.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said in a statement today that the incident occurred at approximately 1.59am on March 13.

According to the police report lodged by the store’s 24-year-old supervisor, two men wearing black face masks and helmets entered the premises and confronted him.

“The suspects, armed with machetes, demanded money from the complainant. Fearing for his safety, the supervisor immediately surrendered cash amounting to RM2,467.50,” Mohamad Lazim said.

In addition to the cash, the robbers also stole the supervisor’s iPhone 15 and a Redmi 15 smartphone belonging to another staff member who was present during the incident.

Total losses are estimated at RM6,067.50.

“The suspects fled the scene on two separate motorcycles,” Mohamad Lazim added.

He confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which pertain to gang robbery and robbery committed while armed or with an attempt to cause grievous hurt.