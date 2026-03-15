KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will take a new approach to address grassroots issues by holding mayoral consultation meetings in every parliamentary constituency beginning April, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

She said the monthly meetings would be chaired by the executive director, acting as the mayor’s representative, and co-chaired by the Members of Parliament for their respective constituencies.

“This approach will strengthen the role of DBKL Branch Offices in each parliamentary constituency and bring the capabilities and resources of the headquarters directly on the ground, so that issues can be seen, understood and resolved more quickly.

“Relevant agencies and stakeholders will also be invited, so that each issue can be discussed in a more coordinated manner and solutions implemented more effectively,” she said in a statement today after chairing a Council of Ministers meeting attended by senior DBKL management and MPs from Kuala Lumpur to discuss matters relating to DBKL administration.

Hannah said the city administration should remain close to the realities faced by residents on the ground.

“With this approach, DBKL would be closer to the community, allowing the people’s issues to be addressed more quickly, accurately and effectively,” she said. — Bernama