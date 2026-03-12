PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has been instructed to investigate the use of a banner displaying a translated Quranic verse that was allegedly misused to promote deviant culture during a parade in the capital city recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said Jawi had been directed to take action under the law after the banner, which contained a mistranslated verse from the Holy Quran, went viral on social media.

“I strongly condemn this act as it not only hurts the feelings of Muslims, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, but also tarnishes the sanctity of the Quran as the verse was interpreted far from its true context and meaning,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged all parties to appreciate the Quran through its long-standing scholarly tradition and not interpret its verses arbitrarily based on personal desires, which could distort their true meaning, especially to justify practices that contradict Islamic values.

Earlier, images of the banner circulated widely on social media after it was displayed during a parade in the capital city, drawing criticism for allegedly distorting the meaning of a Quranic verse to support a deviant cultural agenda. — Bernama