KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Dewan Negara, which has been in session for 12 days since February 23, during which six bills were passed, was adjourned sine die today.

The approved bills included the Supplementary Supply Bill (2025) 2026, and the Capitation Grant Bill 2026 under the Finance Ministry, as well as the International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation Bill 2025 under the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform).

Also approved were the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Bill 2026 under the Home Ministry, the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2026 under the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, and the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2025 under the Human Resources Ministry.

Throughout the sitting, among the key issues that drew heated debate were racial provocation, the controversy surrounding the Kuala Lumpur mayoral election, and claims regarding the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, in his adjournment speech, extended his appreciation to the 47 senators for taking part in debating the motion of thanks for the royal address, as well as all the bills brought from the Dewan Rakyat.

“Amendments to the Dewan Negara Standing Orders were also approved, which represent an inclusive step in preparation for the implementation of the Parliamentary Services Act 2025, expected to come into force this year,” he said.

He said that the amendments comprise 19 substantive changes, aimed at strengthening the principle of executive accountability to the Dewan Negara, thereby enhancing its check-and-balance function.

In addition, the sitting also tabled three reports from Special Select Committees, including the Standing Orders Committee and the Special Select Committee on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption.

Awang Bemee also announced the establishment of five new committees, as well as the retention of three existing special select committees, to enhance the credibility of the Dewan Negara as the Upper House.

“With the establishment of these 12 committees, it requires a high level of commitment from Honourable Members, as well as human resource management in the Dewan Negara, to demonstrate authority and credibility in the nation’s law-making process,” he said.

He also conveyed his appreciation to Dr A. Lingeshwaran and Amir Md Ghazali, who have completed their service as senators, as well as 14 other members who will be completing their tenure in the near future.

Awang Bemee also took the opportunity to extend his Aidilfitri greetings to all Parliament staff and members of the Dewan Negara, before adjourning the sitting sine die. — Bernama