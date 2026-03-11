KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A Sessions Court has thrown out a lawsuit by a former student who hid an iPhone in her underwear during an SPM trial exam at SMK Sura, Dungun, six years ago.

The New Straits Times reported that Judge Wan Nor Aklima Wan Salleh said the teachers’ surprise inspection on October 25, 2020, was reasonable and followed school rules.

Teachers found an iPhone 6 containing exam notes and questions after receiving complaints from students who suspected cheating.

The school subsequently awarded the plaintiff only one per cent marks for several subjects in line with exam regulations.

The 23-year-old, through her father, had sued two teachers, the principal, the education director-general, and the government, alleging negligence, improper search, and defamation.

She claimed the search in front of other students harmed her reputation and caused emotional distress.

The court ruled that the incident stemmed from the plaintiff’s own actions, describing her choice to hide the phone in her underwear as a planned, high-risk decision.

The judge also flagged that she had accessed multiple SPM trial papers and answers in advance, calling it the “real issue” overlooked by many.

The spot check was carried out in a closed hall with only female teachers present, and no inappropriate contact occurred.

Statements made by the teachers were protected under qualified privilege and not considered defamatory.

The plaintiff was ordered to pay RM10,000 in costs and has since appealed to the High Court.

Lawyer Hisyam Yusof appeared for the plaintiff, while Nik Rabi’atul Adawiyah Soupy and Muhammad Faizuan Khalid represented the defendants.