PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — The National Unity Ministry is taking seriously three recent incidents that have the potential to disrupt harmony in the country and urged authorities to take decisive action against those responsible.

“In this regard, I urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take stern action against any parties involved, in accordance with existing legal provisions,” said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

In a statement today, he said any form of violence, religious provocation, hatred, or extremist actions that touch on racial and religious sensitivities is completely unacceptable in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Malaysia.

Aaron was referring to the torching of a vehicle belonging to community activist Cikgu Chandra, a viral video showing a man stepping on and damaging the sacred Hindu symbol, the Trisul, and an attack on independent preacher Zamri Vinoth.

He said Malaysia was built on the foundation of unity, mutual respect and understanding between religions and cultures, values that must continue to be upheld by all layers of society.

“I urge all citizens not to act emotionally, not to spread speculation, and always exercise prudence when reacting to sensitive issues, especially on social media. Any differences in opinion should be addressed through the proper channels and within the framework of the law,” he added. — Bernama