SHAH ALAM, March 11 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, yesterday received business zakat payments totalling RM8.48 million from five state government-linked companies and corporate bodies.

The ceremony was held during the Sultan of Selangor’s Breaking of Fast with the People and Presentation of 1447H Hari Raya Contributions for the Petaling district.

The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, was also present at the ceremony held at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Royal Mosque in Bukit Jelutong here.

The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) was the highest zakat contributor, handing over RM2.66 million, followed by Sime Darby Property Berhad with RM2 million, Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd (RM1.52 million), Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad (PNSB) (RM1.3 million) and the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) (RM1 million).

During the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin also presented Aidilfitri contributions of RM500 each to 510 recipients, comprising 100 hardcore poor, 354 poor and 56 converts (mualaf), involving a total allocation of RM255,000.

The Sultan later joined the mosque congregation to perform the Maghrib prayer.

Also present were State Islamic Affairs and Innovation Culture Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Opir Anhar, and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad. — Bernama