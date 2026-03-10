KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Bersatu has suspended its Srikandi chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin from the party for two election cycles for breaching its constitution and code of conduct.

The Masjid Tanah MP shared the suspension notice in a post on her Instagram page today.

According to the notice, Mas Ermieyati was found to have violated Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution as well as its code of ethics and conduct for members.

“Finally I have been suspended. That’s all the disciplinary board could do.

“For me, syukur Alhamdulillah. #Reset all the way,” she said in the post.

Earlier, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee was also suspended from the party for two election cycles with effect from today.

Kiandee and Mas Ermieyati were among those who attended a gathering in support of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin on February 14, a day after the former party deputy president was expelled.

Hamzah had previously launched the “Reset” movement, which he said promotes principles aimed at correcting, improving and strengthening the country collectively.

According to the suspension letter, those affected were also stripped of all party posts and barred from issuing statements on behalf of the party until the suspension period ends.

They may, however, submit an appeal to the party’s appeals board within 14 days.

Previously, both had received show-cause letters from the party’s disciplinary board over several allegations.