KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Around 20 graves at the Sim-Sim Cemetery in Sandakan, Sabah, were damaged in a landslide early this morning.

Sandakan Civil Defence district officer Sulaiman Salama said authorities received a report on the incident at about 6am, with the collapse believed to have been triggered by heavy rain since yesterday, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

He said initial monitoring found that the landslide involved a slope within the cemetery grounds.

“The nearby road was not affected as the collapse is estimated to have occurred about 12 metres from the main route.

“Monitoring will continue from time to time to ensure the safety of the surrounding area,” he said when contacted.

Sulaiman also advised the public to avoid the area, especially during continued rainfall, due to concerns over the risk of further landslides.

In a separate development, he said personnel from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) are also monitoring several flood-prone locations following the continuous rain.

The areas involved include Batu 16, Ladang Sandakan in Batu 10, and Batu Sapi.

“Based on monitoring conducted from 2am today, most areas remain under control and no settlements have been reported affected.

“However, there has been water overflow at Jalan Lintas Batu Sapi, which has caused traffic disruption, although the road is still passable,” he said.