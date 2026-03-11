KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Two men posing as lost travellers asking for directions robbed a contractor at a palm oil plantation in Bukit Perah near Banting, Kuala Langat yesterday.

The incident occurred when the victim, a man in his 50s, was approached by the two suspects who were on foot, BuletinTV3 reported today.

Kuala Langat district police chief Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said after pretending to ask for directions, one of the suspects pulled out a machete and tied the victim’s hands and feet.

“The suspect also kicked the victim in the face, causing his lip to split, before fleeing with the victim’s Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive, along with his mobile phone, personal belongings including important documents, and RM9,500 in cash,” he said.

He said the victim lodged a police report at 10.15am, and investigations later led to the stolen vehicle being recovered within an hour, abandoned by the roadside along Jalan Prima Puchong.

“Efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.