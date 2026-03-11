KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — An man died after being buried in a landslide while attempting to start a generator behind a hotel in the city centre in Sandakan, Sabah, early this morning.

The victim, Agustine Frederick J. Lingam, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled out by rescuers, Harian Metro reported.

The incident is believed to have occurred during heavy rain that caused a power outage at the hotel.

The victim, who worked at the hotel, was believed to have gone behind the building to start the generator to restore electricity when the ground collapsed, burying him under the soil.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung said the department received a distress call at 6.39am and dispatched 10 personnel to the scene.

Upon arrival, he said rescuers found the victim partially buried under soil from the landslide.

“The rescue operation was carried out using equipment to free the trapped victim, and he was pulled out at 7.14am.

“A medical team from the Health Ministry confirmed that the victim had died at the scene,” he said.

Jimmy added that the victim was handed over to the police for further action, and the operation was fully called off at 8.19am after ensuring the area was safe and there were no further risks.