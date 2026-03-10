IPOH, March 10 — Two Indonesian palm oil harvesters have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations into the death of a male vocational college student in Teluk Intan yesterday.

The student was killed after sustaining severe injuries believed to have been caused by a sickle blade to the neck.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the remand order, effective from today until Monday (March 16), was issued by Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman at the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court.

He said that the two suspects, aged 39 and 52, arrived at the court at 9 am under police escort.

“The remand order was issued for police to continue their investigations under Section 304 (A) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the 18-year-old victim, Adham Faisal, a student of Teluk Intan Agricultural Vocational College, was killed after his neck was slashed by a sickle in an accident involving two motorcycles at Batu 4, Kampung Selabak, Teluk Intan.

In the incident, the deceased’s 17-year-old college mate suffered injuries to his hand, and it was learned that the two students were on their way to college for practical training at the institution. — Bernama