KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Sabah government will carry out an immediate investigation into viral images on social media allegedly showing a Quran being stepped on and defaced with obscene drawings.

State Local Government and Housing Minister, who is also Sabah’s Religious Affairs executive councillor, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said the authorities would not compromise with any act that insults Islam, Harian Metro reported today.

He described the act as rude and extreme, saying it attempts to tarnish the dignity of the religion and could hurt the feelings of Muslims.

“I urge the relevant authorities, especially the Majlis Ugama Islam Sabah (MUIS), Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Negeri Sabah (JHEAINS), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to investigate and take appropriate action.

“Firm action based on the law must be taken against those involved.

“We cannot compromise with such rude acts that insult the Quran, especially during the month of Ramadan. The Quran is a sacred and noble holy book,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, images circulated on the Threads platform allegedly showing a Quran being stepped on and scribbled with drawings insulting the Prophet Muhammad, reportedly by an individual said to be from Sabah.

Mohd Arifin said such actions could cause public unease and anger among Muslims, potentially affecting unity.

He urged the public to remain patient and calm, and to allow authorities to carry out investigations and take appropriate legal action.