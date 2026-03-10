KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — Three districts in Sabah have been hit by floods, with disaster declarations issued in Kota Marudu, Paitan and Pitas starting this morning.

The declarations were made by the respective District Officers in their capacity as chairmen of the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) after several flood ‘hotspot’ areas were identified.

In Kota Marudui, JPBD chairman Meirin Sugara declared a flood disaster at 10am, following information gathered on the ground and reports from response agencies in the district.

This was followed byPaitan, where JPBD chairman Tuan Joloning Joe Majambu made a similar declaration at 11am for the affected areas.

Meanwhile, in Pitas, JPBD chairman Asdi @ Mohd Faizal Hussin also declared a flood disaster at 2pm after receiving reports from agencies operating on the ground.

Following the declarations, instructions were issued for the Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB) and the e Incident Control Post (PKTK) to be opened immediately in the affected districts to coordinate monitoring and disaster management efforts.

Information on the opening of relief centres (PPS) and the number of flood victims relocated is currently being updated by the respective committees. — Bernama