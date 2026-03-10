SANDAKAN, March 10 — Police arrested three more Filipinos — two men and a 14-year-old boy — on Saturday (March 7) to assist in investigations into an incident in which a Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) enforcement officer was assaulted while on duty at the Batu 8 market here on Friday (March 6).

Sandakan police chief ACP George Abd Rakman said the suspects were arrested separately at Batu 8, Kampung Bariawa and a squatter area in Kampung Melayu.

“All three suspects admitted their involvement in the incident and tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

He said they are being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions, Section 332 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty, and Section 147 of the same code for rioting.

On Friday (March 6), an MPS enforcement officer, while conducting a patrol with a colleague, was assaulted by a group of men when he reprimanded a man suspected of selling illicit cigarettes openly at the Batu 8 market here. One suspect was arrested on the same day.

A video clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media. — Bernama