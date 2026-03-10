KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — A total of 15 leaders of Bersatu youth wing (Armada) in Sabah today announced they are leaving the party with immediate effect.

Sabah Bersatu Armada chief Mohd Hisyam Hazaril Mohd Azman said that besides himself, those quitting the party and relinquishing all their positions included leaders from Tuaran, Sepanggar, Pensiangan, Keningau, Papar, Tawau, Putatan and Beluran.

Mohd Hisyam, who is also the party’s Beaufort division Armada chief, said the decision was made out of disappointment over the party’s worsening internal crisis and the culture of open attacks among its leaders that have been displayed publicly.

“We are deeply disappointed to see the party’s internal conflict dragging on to the point that it has tarnished the party’s image and undermined public confidence in the struggle it once championed,” he said in a statement here last night.

Mohd Hisyam said the group also rejected the party’s political culture, citing inconsistent and selective disciplinary actions as well as dismissals in handling differences in views.

He said leaving the party was a clear message that the youth leadership rejects divisive politics and would continue to champion the interests of young people for the future of the state and the country. — Bernama