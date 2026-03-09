KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain at alert level in several areas in Sabah starting tomorrow until Wednesday (March 11).

According to MetMalaysia, the areas affected are the West Coast (Ranau), Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

The public can get the latest weather information via the official MetMalaysia website, the myCuaca application or via the department’s social media platforms, in addition to calling the hotline 1-300-22-1638 for any enquiries. — Bernama