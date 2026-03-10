BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 10 — Two workers of a childcare centre within the compound of Hospital Seberang Jaya, who were detained yesterday following the death of a four-month-old baby boy, have been remanded for seven days.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the remand order against the two 22-year-old women was granted by the Magistrate’s Court here starting today until March 16 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said police received a report from a medical officer at the hospital’s Emergency Department at 6.10am yesterday, informing them that a baby boy had been brought to the hospital by a caregiver from a childcare centre before he was pronounced dead at 4.20am.

“Following the information, police conducted further investigations at the scene and reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings at the premises.

“Initial investigations led to the arrest of two local women who are employees at the childcare centre,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi said a post-mortem had been conducted, but the cause of death has yet to be determined pending further investigations.

Yesterday, the media reported that the victim, Hayl Haarith Mohd Syafaeez, was rushed to the hospital’s emergency department in an unconscious state.

He had been sent to the childcare centre the previous night as his 30-year-old mother, a nurse, was working the night shift.

Meanwhile, the baby was buried at the Kelulut Muslim Cemetery, near Marang, Terengganu, at about 10am today.

Coconut milk trader Mohd Syafaeez Mat Liki, 35, said his wife, Ummu Habibah Wahab, was heartbroken and traumatised by the incident involving their only child.

“I left Hospital Seberang Jaya around 8pm and arrived here (Kampung Kelulut) at about 6am today,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Syafaeez said he never imagined that a video call with his son the night before the incident would be the last, becoming an unforgettable memory for him.

He added that he would never forgive the cruel individuals responsible for his son’s death. — Bernama