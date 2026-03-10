KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Doha facilitated the movement of Malaysians stranded in Qatar to Jeddah by bus as part of the evacuation arrangements on Monday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the embassy said that before departure, the Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar, Faizal Razali, addressed the group and expressed appreciation for their cooperation and support, which helped ensure the smooth evacuation process.

The National Security Council (NSC) on Monday said that the Malaysian government is in the final phase of preparations to evacuate Malaysians from several countries affected by the conflict in West Asia, following increasingly deteriorating security conditions in the region.

The evacuation operation was ordered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has directed that all necessary measures be mobilised immediately to ensure the safety and welfare of Malaysians in the affected areas, NSC said in a statement.

It said the operation would be coordinated in close cooperation with the Foreign Affairs Ministry through Malaysia’s diplomatic missions in the countries concerned.

According to records from the Foreign Ministry, as of March 8, a total of 641 Malaysians remain stranded in several affected countries in the region, while 24,568 Malaysians had registered through the e-Konsular system as of March 7.

The US and Israel have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to United States (US) assets. — Bernama