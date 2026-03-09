SEREMBAN, March 9 — Malaysians stranded in several Arab countries have been advised to immediately notify the nearest Malaysian embassy if they have secured flights to return home.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the step is important to enable the government to update records on Malaysians abroad and facilitate monitoring by the authorities.

He said the government, through the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council and other relevant agencies, is continuously monitoring security developments in the Gulf region.

“Alhamdulillah, the security situation there appears to be gradually improving, and many airspaces are reopening in stages. Airlines can now resume services to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Dubai, allowing Malaysians stranded in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi to return home safely,” he told reporters after presenting Ramadan aid at the Taman Kelab Tuanku Public Hall in Mambau today.

Mohamad also expressed appreciation to the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for their assistance to Malaysians who were stranded at airports in those countries.

However, he said there are still some individuals who were difficult for embassy officials to contact, as they were believed to have already boarded return flights.

Therefore, he stressed that Malaysians who had secured flight seats, especially those departing from Jeddah, Madinah, Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, should inform the embassy so that Wisma Putra can better manage and monitor Malaysians who remain stranded.

He also advised those planning to travel to Gulf countries, including for Umrah, to postpone their trips until the situation becomes more stable.

Earlier, the Rembau Member of Parliament presented Ramadan aid to 3,500 recipients in the Rantau state constituency, involving more than RM600,000 in assistance for senior citizens and the asnaf. — Bernama