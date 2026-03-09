KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A total of 46 coastal and estuarine erosion mitigation projects have been approved under the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said that of the total, 19 projects are currently under implementation, 24 are in the pre-implementation stage, and three have been completed and are in the post-implementation phase.

“Specifically for Terengganu, there are currently 10 coastal and estuarine erosion-related projects with a total allocation of RM1.57 billion. Of these, five projects are under implementation, four are at the pre-implementation stage, and one has reached the post-implementation stage,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Che Alias Hamid regarding the challenges facing the government in establishing a contingency fund for coastal erosion mitigation, which is becoming increasingly critical as existing allocations for emergency works may delay action in high-risk areas such as Terengganu.

Abdul Rahman said the ministry, through the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), remains committed to addressing coastal erosion issues comprehensively based on technical assessments.

He explained that the DID does not have a dedicated emergency fund specifically for coastal erosion, and any short-term measures in affected areas are implemented based on technical studies and risk priority assessments.

“In this regard, cooperation and support from the state government are crucial to assist in implementing additional mitigation measures and supporting local communities, including taking immediate action when necessary.

“For high-risk areas, PETRA through the DID adopts a long-term approach that includes both structural and non-structural methods,” he said.

In terms of non-structural measures, Abdul Rahman said the DID implements the Integrated Shoreline Management Plan (ISMP), which serves as a strategic coastal zone planning document.

The plan acts as a reference for local authorities, state governments and stakeholders to ensure more controlled development through preventive approaches that reduce negative environmental and coastal impacts.

“To date, 11 ISMPs have been completed, while six more are currently being implemented nationwide. The Terengganu ISMP was completed in 2022,” he said.

He added that addressing coastal erosion requires coordinated efforts between the federal and state governments to ensure mitigation and risk management measures are implemented more effectively, comprehensively and sustainably for the well-being of the people.

Responding to a supplementary question from Che Alias on the latest progress of the Kuala Nerus coastal erosion control project, Abdul Rahman said the RM90 million physical development project, which began on July 24, 2023, is expected to be completed on Jan 14, 2027. — Bernama