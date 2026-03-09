KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A 27-year-old man with disabilities pleaded not guilty at the Segamat Magistrates’ Court in Johor today to charges of masturbating while partially naked inside a mosque in Bukit Siput last week.

Muhammad Nor Hidayat Yusof entered the plea before Magistrate Rahimah Abdul Majid after the charge was read out, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

According to the charge sheet, he is accused of committing an indecent act by masturbating in front of a woman at 11.15am on 4 March at Masjid Al-Muhajirin in Bukit Siput.

He faces punishment under Section 377D of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two-year jail term if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aina Muhammad Ismail said the accused has no permanent employment and suggested a moderate bail amount.

Muhammad Nor Hidayat is reported to live in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu with his parents and 15 family members, including eight school-going siblings.

The court set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station at his Kuala Nerus residence during the proceedings.

Magistrate Rahimah also fixed April 28 for the next mention of the case.

The case follows a viral video on 4 March showing a man committing an indecent act while partially naked inside a Bukit Siput mosque.

The suspect was arrested in Taman Air Biru, Pasir Gudang within 24 hours after the incident during an operation by the Criminal Investigation Division of Segamat District Police Headquarters.