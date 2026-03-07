TAWAU, March 7 — An 18-year-old female student awaiting her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results was killed when the motorcycle she was riding with her 17-year-old brother was struck by a car on Jalan Merotai-Tawau at 4.30pm on Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at 4.08am at Tawau Hospital, on Friday.

Tawau District Police Chief, ACP Jasmin Hussin, said the brother, a vocational student, is in stable condition.

The 44-year-old driver of the sedan reportedly did not sustain any injuries. Preliminary investigations indicate the car was travelling from Tawau town towards Felda Umas, while the siblings were heading from Kg Menggaris Merotai Besar to town.

Jasmin said the driver is believed to have briefly fallen asleep (microsleep), causing the vehicle to lose control, cross into the opposite lane, and collide with the motorcycle.

He will be remanded to assist in investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 and up to 12 months jail upon conviction, for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

Jasmin urged motorists to ensure adequate rest before driving and warned against continuing journeys while drowsy, stressing that microsleep can be extremely hazardous to all road users.

In BEAUFORT, the drivers of two vehicles suffered injuries in a collision at Km11, Jalan Kampung Lumadan, along the Beaufort–Sipitang route, on Thursday.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on opposite sides of the road.

The 4WD vehicle that skidded into a water-filled drain in Beaufort. — Daily Express pic

Beaufort District Police Chief Supt Wong Leong Meng said one of the drivers, Clement Kondu, 45, a Kadazan from Kampung Batu 6 Lumadan and a palm oil plantation worker, suffered head injury. He was driving a Proton Iswara in the 12.20pm incident.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux 4WD, Frankie Anduru, 38, a Murut from Kampung Melutut, Ulu Tomani, who is self-employed, sustained minor injuries.

Initial investigations found that Frankie was travelling from Menumbok towards Kemabong, Tenom, while Clement was driving from Beaufort town towards Kampung Limpotong.

Upon reaching the scene, the Hilux collided with the rear of the Iswara as Clement slowed down to turn right into the junction of Kampung Limpotong.

As a result, the Hilux lost control and veered off the road into a drain on the left side, while the Iswara skidded and plunged off the road on the right side.

The case is being investigated under Road Traffic Rules 1959 Rule 10 LN166/59.

In Keningau, a vegetable seller sustained head injury after being struck by a military truck along Salarom Taka Nabawan, around noon, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle suddenly emerged from the roadside, causing the military truck driver to lose control while attempting to avoid a collision. — Daily Express