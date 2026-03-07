KUALA TERENGGANU, March 7 — A 70-year-old retiree lost RM76,113 after being deceived by a phone scam syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that in mid-June last year, the victim received a call from a suspect posing as a police officer.

He said the suspect claimed that the victim was involved in criminal activities and that a warrant of arrest would be issued against her.

“The suspect instructed the victim to make several payments to avoid being arrested and facing legal action.

“The frightened victim made a total of 21 payments to different bank accounts between June 12 and Sept 27, 2025,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim, who is from the Kuala Terengganu district, realised she had been cheated after her attempts to contact the suspect for updates on the case failed.

He said the victim lodged a police report at 11.17 am yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama