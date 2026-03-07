KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed Malaysia’s sincere sympathy and support to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has been affected by Iran’s response to the attacks carried out by Israel in collaboration with the United States.

He brought up the matter during a telephone discussion with UAE president Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and both leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East, with particular regard to the regional security situation following the conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

“We expressed mutual hope that all parties will prioritize peaceful dialogue and take care to avoid any actions that could compromise regional stability and global security.

“Additionally, I expressed appreciation for the UAE government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the safety and welfare of approximately 10,000 Malaysians currently residing in the UAE.,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He also expressed hope that the month of Ramadan would foster greater unity within the ummah and pave the way toward enduring peace and stability in the region and beyond. — Bernama