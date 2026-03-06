KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Foreign Ministry said it is now working in tandem with Malaysia’s diplomatic missions, governments in the Middle East, and airlines to evacuate Malaysians stranded following the suspension of flights and closure of airspaces in the region.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said the evacuation efforts will be carried out using its database of registered Malaysians and will also include those wishing to return home.

“The relevant Malaysian diplomatic missions have been in contact with Malaysians in the affected countries since the earliest stages of the conflict to provide consular assistance and gather information for contingency planning.

“Malaysians are strongly urged to immediately register and update their contact details with the nearest Malaysian Diplomatic Mission or via e-Konsular at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my, as any evacuation arrangements will be coordinated based on the database of registered Malaysians,” Wisma Putra said in a statement yesterday.

The ministry said it will ensure these important evacuation efforts are undertaken successfully.

Wisma Putra urged Malaysians in the affected countries to exercise a high degree of vigilance, avoid areas of military activity and public gatherings, and strictly adhere to instructions issued by local authorities.

In an updated travel advisory, Malaysian citizens are advised to defer travel to the affected countries, including those intending to perform umrah and ziarah.

Wisma Putra expressed deep concern over the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

“The safety and security of Malaysians remains our highest priority. This advisory will remain in place until further notice. We appeal for the understanding of all parties, including tour agencies,” the ministry said.

Contact details of the relevant Malaysian diplomatic missions are listed below.

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN TEHRAN, IRAN

Tel: +98 21 8807 2444 / +98 21 8807 8606 / +98 933 535 2602 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN MANAMA, BAHRAIN

Tel: +973 1756 4551 / +973 3899 0749 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN BAGHDAD, IRAQ

Tel: +964 787 859 8775 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN AMMAN, JORDAN

Tel: +962 6590 2400 / +962 78590 2400 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

Tel: +965 2255 0394 / +965 2255 0395 / +965 9678 3036 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN BEIRUT, LEBANON

Tel: +961-3052 258 / +961 7677 2527

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN MUSCAT, OMAN

Tel: +968 2469 8329/ +968 2469 8643/ +968 7159 2388 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN DOHA, QATAR

Tel: +974 4483 6463 / +974 4483 6493 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

Tel: 00 966 11 488 7098 / 00 966 11 482 4177 / 00 966 11 488 7100 (Emergencies)

E-mail: [email protected]

CONSULATE GENERAL OF MALAYSIA IN JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA

Tel: +966 126 727 740 | +966 573 099 589 (24-hour operations)

E-mail: [email protected]

EMBASSY OF MALAYSIA IN ABU DHABI, UAE

Tel: +971 2 4482 775 / +971 2 4482 776

E-mail: [email protected]

CONSULATE GENERAL OF MALAYSIA IN DUBAI, UAE

Tel: +971 4 3985 847 / +971 50 737 9196 (Emergencies)

Email: [email protected]

The situation in the Middle East has been tense since Saturday (February 28), when Israel and the United States (US) launched strikes on Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliatory attacks against US interests in Gulf countries. — Bernama