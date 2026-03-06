KOTA KINABALU, March 6 — The road construction project linking Tenom town to Kampung Pangi is currently in the design stage, which is expected to be completed by May 29 this year.

Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Jamawi Jaafar said the latest status involves a consulting firm appointed on Aug 8, 2024, after undergoing two extensions of time.

“The alignment recommended by the consultant is via the Tenom-Hidro Pangi-Kampung Pangi road, spanning 9.2 kilometres.

“The construction cost of the road is relatively high, and it has been proposed that it be funded by the state government.

“The cost includes the construction of a bridge of about 150 metres across Sungai Padas and strengthening the slope of the existing road, which is currently regulated by Hidro Pangi,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Jamawi, who is also the Melalap assemblyman, together with community leaders from Kampung Pangi, paid a courtesy call on Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) director Datuk Philemon Lajawai at the JKR Building here.

During the visit, Jamawi and representatives of Kampung Pangi residents were briefed on the latest developments regarding the construction of the road linking the village.

According to Jamawi, the residents’ representatives were satisfied with the briefing and appealed for the road construction works to be expedited.

On March 3, a train collided with four motorcycle-trolleys at KM134/4 in Pangi, near Tenom, believed to have lost control due to brake failure.

A 31-second video of the incident, showing a tense situation among passengers on the train, went viral on social media and drew reactions from netizens calling for improvements to the service.

Pangi is located in the interior of Sabah, and train transport serves as a link to Tenom town, as there are currently no roads connecting it to other areas. — Bernama