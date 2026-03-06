KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Development Expenditure (DE) performance for 2025 in the state of Sabah reached RM5.9 billion, or 89 per cent of the original allocation, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The ministry said the development expenditure allocation provided for Sabah in 2025 totalled RM6.7 billion.

“This allocation is to implement several development projects including the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, rural water supply, rural electricity supply, village link roads, rural roads, and social amenity facilities,” the ministry said in a written reply in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

The MoF was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Anna Bell @ Suzieana Perian regarding the remaining 2025 budget allocation for Sabah.

It added that development project spending is managed at the implementing agency level and is subject to work progress and the status of development expenditure for Sabah.

“If the work cannot be completed within the current year, it may result in an excess allocation that cannot be spent,” the ministry said.

The federal government will provide allocations in the following year based on the approved project cost, to ensure that development projects in Sabah can be fully completed according to their progress and predetermined project costs in subsequent years, the ministry added. — Bernama