SEREMBAN, March 6 — Police have received two reports regarding incidents of pig heads being placed in front of a house in Kuala Pilah and a shop in Tampin early yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the two male victims in the incidents are related.

He said that initial investigations found that the two incidents, which occurred at about 1am, were related, and the motive could be a personal dispute between the victims and a suspect believed to be an unlicensed moneylender.

“Investigations found that the incident was not motivated by hatred towards religion by any individual, but rather aimed at putting pressure on the victims to settle their debts.

“Police also believe the suspect is the same individual who had previously splashed paint at the shop,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the cases are being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally insulting a person with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Alzafny urged those with information regarding the incidents to contact the police and advised the public not to issue statements that could disrupt public order or spread false information. — Bernama