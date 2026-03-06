GUA MUSANG, March 6 — The Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) yesterday rescued and relocated a Sun bear to a national park area, successfully ending the worries of residents in the Limau Kasturi 2 Land Rehabilitation Scheme here.

Kelantan Perhilitan Director Wan Mohd Adib Wan Yusoh said that a team of seven personnel was deployed to carry out the relocation operation safely after receiving public information regarding the animal’s capture at 9am yesterday.

He added that inspections revealed the wildlife to be an adult Sun bear in healthy condition and non-aggressive.

“After a preliminary check was conducted to ensure the animal’s condition was stable, the bear was relocated and released back into a more suitable habitat within the National Park area,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Wan Mohd Adib, the translocation was carried out to ensure the safety of local residents while also preserving the welfare of the wildlife.

He also advised the public not to approach or attempt to capture wildlife if encountered, but instead to immediately provide information to Perhilitan for further action.

Meanwhile, resident Mohd Rozaidi Hassan, 34, shared that the wild animal was detected entering a trap set by Perhilitan — using used cooking oil as bait — next to his house at 2:30am.

“I feel very relieved because I was previously very worried about the safety of my young children, especially since the bear had made a nest in the mangosteen tree behind our house,” he said. — Bernama