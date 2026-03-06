MELAKA, March 6 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail yesterday denied claims circulating on social media that an attack had taken place at the Meru police station in Klang.

He described speculation by certain parties about the incident as irresponsible and capable of causing unnecessary public concern.

“Any form of reporting based on speculation or inaccurate information must be stopped,” he said after officiating the Immigration Department’s breaking of fast event with the home minister here yesterday.

Also present were Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban and Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar.

Yesterday, North Klang district police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said five men aged between 28 and 41 were arrested following a fight at the Meru police station, while Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said three more individuals suspected of being involved in the incident were detained yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution said there was currently no need for the police to review its standard operating procedures following the incident. — Bernama