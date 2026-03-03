KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Subsidiaries under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) have been instructed to strengthen governance to align their operations with the rural development agenda, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said KKDW subsidiaries must not operate in silos, but instead be clearly aligned, professional and guided by a common strategic framework.

This was conveyed to chief executive officers of KKDW subsidiaries in a special meeting held at Parliament yesterday, he said in a Facebook post.

“I took the opportunity to discuss the forward action plan, the need to build stronger synergies and to enhance governance so that every entity moves in step with the rural development agenda we collectively shoulder.

“I also conveyed several guidelines to all chief executive officers, emphasising that trust comes with responsibility and that performance must be translated into outcomes that directly benefit the public,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed confidence that professional management and a shared strategic direction would further strengthen the role of KKDW subsidiaries as catalysts for rural economic growth. — Bernama