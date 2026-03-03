KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Malaysia and France are in the final phase of concluding a new agreement document that will expand the scope of bilateral defence cooperation, further strengthening strategic ties to ensure regional stability and security.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the matter was discussed during a courtesy call by the new French Ambassador to Malaysia, Marc Abensour, yesterday.

“The meeting also opened avenues to enhance strategic cooperation, particularly in the development of the local defence industry.

“It also aims to explore Malaysia’s potential as part of the global supply chain network for defence components and technologies, in line with the strengths and expertise of the French defence industry,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia-France defence cooperation began with an agreement signed in 1993.

“As a nation with observer status in the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), France also plays a constructive role through active participation in various Expert Working Groups with Asean member states,” he said.

Abensour began his official duties in Kuala Lumpur in January.

Also present at the meeting was the new French Defence Attaché to Malaysia, Col Stefan Stefanic. — Bernama