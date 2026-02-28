KUCHING, Feb 28 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has taken immediate action to handle a case involving a six-year-old girl who was injured after allegedly being thrown into a drain by her father in an incident reported in Saratok.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said child protection officers had visited the victim, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“The case remains under police investigation and, at this stage, the child’s father has been detained to assist in the probe.

“It is understood that both parents are in the process of divorcing and are scheduled to appear in court this Monday. The court will determine the issue of temporary custody after carefully assessing the family’s circumstances,” she said.

Nancy was speaking to reporters after attending the ‘Ramadan Prihatin’ programme at the Darul Hana Mosque, Marine Police Force Region 5 Headquarters, here yesterday.

She said JKM will continue to closely monitor the case and is prepared to take further action if necessary.

“If no suitable guardian is identified, the child may be placed under JKM’s care. However, we believe there may be other eligible family members who can assume responsibility for the child’s welfare,” she said.

Saratok police chief DSP Mathew Manggie was reported as saying that the child’s mother, who witnessed the incident on Wednesday, lodged a police report.

The 43-year-old suspect, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was arrested the following day. — Bernama