KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The 6.15 per cent dividend declaration for both Conventional and Shariah savings for 2025 reflects the strength of the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) investment management and the public’s continuing confidence in the national retirement savings system, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Earlier today, the EPF declared dividends of 6.15 per cent for both Conventional and Shariah savings for 2025, amounting to a total of RM79.6 billion.

“This achievement, despite challenging global market conditions, reflects the strength of EPF’s investment management and the continued confidence of the public in the national retirement savings system,” the prime minister said on his social media page.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the Madani government welcomes this performance and will continue to implement sustainable policies to drive economic growth and improve the well-being of the people so that every citizen can plan their future with greater confidence and dignity. — Bernama