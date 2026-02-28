KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Following recent developments in the Middle East region, the Malaysian Embassy in Doha, Qatar, has advised Malaysians in Qatar to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

In a statement issued today, the embassy urged Malaysians in Qatar to obtain information only from verified sources, including official announcements by the Qatari authorities and the Malaysian Embassy.

“Avoid spreading unverified information,” the statement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page said.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the Malaysian Embassy via +974 3374 6733 (for emergencies only) or by email at [email protected]

“Malaysians who have yet to register with the embassy may do so through the e-Consular system at the following link: https://ekonsular.kin.gov.my/login,” it added.

Earlier, Anadolu Ajansi reported that Israel’s defence minister said Tel Aviv had launched a strike against Iran.

TAGS: Middle East, Malaysian Embassy in Doha, alert, developments, information — Bernama