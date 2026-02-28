KUALA KANGSAR, Feb 28 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today urged traders at the Kuala Kangsar Arena Ramadan Bazaar to reduce the amount of sugar used in their food and beverages.

His Highness offered the advice while browsing stalls selling sweet treats, including chocolate-flavoured doughnuts, during a visit to the bazaar this evening.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

The royal couple arrived at 5.17pm and were received by Kuala Kangsar district officer Azrul Sani Ibrahim and Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Heisham Harun.

They spent about 20 minutes greeting traders and visitors at the bazaar.

Members of the public also took the opportunity to take photographs and selfies with the Sultan and Raja Permaisuri.

Sultan Nazrin later purchased several iftar items, including kuih ketayap, curry puffs and apam balik, before departing at about 5.40pm. — Bernama