BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Feb 28 — Dynamic geopolitical shifts in the region, particularly involving neighbouring countries, require Malaysia to strengthen security controls at its borders, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

He said cross-border crimes such as drug smuggling, firearms trafficking and migrant smuggling remain key threats that could undermine national security if they breach the country’s entry points.

“We will activate security protocols and perimeter control. What are the key elements that must be in place in this measure?

“First, we want to review the laws and regulations currently in force to determine whether they are adequate. If they are not, we will examine the parts that need to be amended and tightened,” he told reporters after an official visit to the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here.

Saifuddin Nasution said the government would also review relevant international conventions on border control to assess the suitability of existing laws, regulations, standard operating procedures and policies.

From an operational standpoint, he said agencies involved in border security must not operate in silos, but instead adopt integrated information, intelligence and data sharing.

He added that the multi-layered access control system at the country’s entry points would be strengthened while awaiting the phased implementation of the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe).

“To date, there are two main components, namely the reform of entry points with the installation of 635 autogates at all national entry points and an advance passenger screening system for travellers entering the country.

“However, while waiting for the phased implementation to be completed in 2029, threats are already present. Therefore, multi-layered access control must begin here with biometric systems and identity verification according to the respective passes, which will be reviewed under this approach,” he said.

According to him, Malaysia ranked 13th globally and second among Asean countries in the 2025 Global Peace Index, and the government is committed to maintaining that standing.

“This reassuring situation attracts investors to bring capital into the country, with microeconomic indicators showing very strong performance.

“However, we cannot take this lightly if controls at land, sea and air entry points are not tightened,” he said. — Bernama