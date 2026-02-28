KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The appointment of the inaugural members of the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) Court of Arbitration marks a key milestone under the 2024 Supplementary Agreement between the Malaysian government and the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the move strengthens AIAC’s global standing, credibility and efficiency as a hub for alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

“Congratulations to all members. Your commitment to impartiality, independence, integrity and fairness is fundamental to building trust and confidence in ADR,” she said in a post on X today.

Azalina added that the government remains committed to supporting ADR initiatives and positioning Malaysia as a safe, neutral and preferred seat for arbitration and dispute resolution.

In a statement, AIAC said the establishment of the court follows the formalisation of the Second Supplementary Agreement to the Host Country Agreement on December 24, 2025, between the Malaysian government and AALCO.

The AIAC Court of Arbitration was created pursuant to its mandate to deliver neutral, independent and efficient world-class ADR services.

“The AIAC Court comprises a diverse panel of Court Members with extensive and renowned international and domestic ADR experience. The Court Members will assume an instrumental role in reinforcing the AIAC’s stature and contribute to the overall effectiveness of the AIAC Court,” the statement said.

Retired Federal Court judge Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan, who is also the immediate past director of the AIAC, has been appointed president of the court.

The 25-member panel includes Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli (Malaysia), Álvaro López de Argumedo (Spain), Aníbal Martín Sabater (United States), Bronwyn Lincoln (Australia), Dr Christopher To (Hong Kong SAR), Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah (Malaysia), Professor Emilia Onyema (United Kingdom), Datuk Lee Heng Cheong (Malaysia), Hiroyuki Tezuka (Japan) and Kamiliah Kasim (Malaysia).

The court was constituted alongside the enforcement of the Arbitration (Amendment) Act 2024, the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Amendment) Act 2024, the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Amendment) Regulations 2025, and the AIAC Suite of Rules 2026, which came into force on January 1, 2026.

“This successful establishment marks another milestone in the transformative institutional journey of the AIAC. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the President and Members of the AIAC Court on their appointments.

“The AIAC envisions that the establishment of the AIAC Court will enhance Malaysia’s reputation as a preferred seat in the global ADR map,” the statement added. — Bernama