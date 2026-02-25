KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A contractor lost RM1.2 million after he was believed to have fallen victim to a scam offering a free stock investment class promoted via Facebook in early October last year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the man, in his 60s, was browsing Facebook before being attracted by an offer for a free stock investment class on October 2, 2025.

According to him, the victim then clicked on the included link before being added to a WhatsApp group run by an unknown individual.

“After several investment class sessions, the “investment guru” in the WhatsApp group offered group members a new stock investment opportunity with guaranteed profits and compensation in case of losses.

“The victim who was interested in participating in the investment received a WhatsApp call from a woman asking the victim to download an application to start the investment,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi said that on November 27, 2025, the victim made a transfer of money in stages to six different accounts belonging to companies or businesses, namely SCSS Pulse Trading, Bookmap If Sdn Bhd, Bookmap Tg Sdn Bhd, AEP Top Ventures, Musi Luxhome Renovation (M) Sdn Bhd and Sac Global Sdn Bhd.

He said that in January 2026, the victim was interested in making a withdrawal of RM600,000 after the investment application showed the victim making a profit but was asked to pay a 10 per cent commission.

“After making the payment, the victim was informed that his withdrawal was blocked by Bank Negara Malaysia and must also pay taxes of RM168,000,” he said, adding that the victims filed a report on Feb 13 and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He also advised the public to check with Semakmule portal before making any transactions and refer to the CCID “Top Ten” list, stressing that legitimate investments will not ask individuals to transfer money to third-party company accounts or unknown individuals via chat applications.

He said that 10 companies were detected to be involved in fraudulent activities involving 81 reports that had been entered into the Semakmule CCID database as of February 15.

“A total of 14 reports involved SAC Global Sdn Bhd, Menjaya Makmur Sdn Bhd (13 reports), Data Innovations Sdn Bhd (12 reports) and 11 reports involved three companies, namely SCSS Pro Trading Sdn Bhd, SCSS Asia Trading Sdn Bhd and SCSS One Trading.

“In addition, we received 11 reports each involving KK Solid Works Sdn Bhd and two other companies, namely AEP Global Enterprise Sdn Bhd and AEP Top Ventures, as well as nine reports involving JM Maju Construction Sdn Bhd,” he said. — Bernama